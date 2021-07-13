India Committed To Support Africa's Energy Transition Through Clean Energy Technologies: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar listed out 4 domains that should become focus of India-Africa collaboration. (File)

Emphasising that African nations have shown "great interest" in the India-led International Solar Alliance, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said New Delhi is committed to supporting Africa's energy transition through rapid deployment of clean energy technologies.

Addressing a virtual event, Mr Jaishankar said India's activities and initiatives in African nations are designed to respond to the needs of Africa and the priority of its people.

"India is committed to supporting Africa's energy transition through rapid deployment of clean energy technologies. African nations have shown great interest in International Solar Alliance," the minister said at the inaugural session of 16th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India and Africa Project Partnership.

"Whether it is in power, water or agriculture, a closer collaboration can help build Africa greener. The full potential of our green technology and practices should be more aggressively exploited in the days to come," he added.

The first CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Project Partnership was held in the year 2005. The initiative was launched by CII in partnership with EXIM Bank of India and with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

The minister listed out four domains that should become the focus of India-Africa collaborative activities -- Public health, digital delivery, skilling and capacity building, and green economy.

Mr Jaishankar noted that as the world seeks to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership between Africa and India assumes even greater salience.

"Over the last 15 editions, this conclave has help built bridges and strengthen economic and commercial engagements. It has created capacity, encouraged networking and widen our horizon," he said.

"The result of that is visible in India's growing presence in Africa as much as in Africa's deeper collaboration with Indian institutions and companies," he added.

"Our activities and initiatives are designed to respond to the needs of Africa and the priority of its people. It envisages co-capabilities and co-benefits while promoting local ownership. As a result, we see a unique level of trust that is even more valuable as we contemplate more challenges ahead," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)