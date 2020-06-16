Colonel, 2 Soldiers Killed In Action: Sequence Of Events Last Night

India-China Face-Off: Indian soldiers retaliated in close unarmed combat (Representational)

An Indian colonel and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Army sources say the soldiers were not shot but were killed in a physical fight on Indian Territory that involved stones and batons. The Indian soldiers retaliated and there were causalities on the Chinese side as well.

Here is the sequence of events.