Colonel, 2 Soldiers Killed In Action: Sequence Of Events Last Night

New Delhi:
An Indian colonel and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Army sources say the soldiers were not shot but were killed in a physical fight on Indian Territory that involved stones and batons. The Indian soldiers retaliated and there were causalities on the Chinese side as well.
Here is the sequence of events.
- Clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers last night just as Chinese troops were getting ready to move away from a location as per the agreement reached.
- Indian Commanding Officer (Colonel) assaulted with batons, stones.
- Indian soldiers retaliate in close unarmed combat.
- The assault lasts for several hours.
- Soldiers from both sides disengage after midnight.
- 3 Indian soldiers, including the Colonel, Killed in Action.
- "Significant" number of Chinese casualties.
- Talks to de-conflict situation held at Patrol Point 14 in Galwan River region.
- Precise location of the clash is unclear.
