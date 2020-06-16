Colonel, 2 Soldiers Killed In Action: Sequence Of Events Last Night

Army sources say the soldiers were not shot but were killed in a physical fight on Indian Territory that involved stones and batons.

Colonel, 2 Soldiers Killed In Action: Sequence Of Events Last Night

India-China Face-Off: Indian soldiers retaliated in close unarmed combat (Representational)

New Delhi:

An Indian colonel and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Army sources say the soldiers were not shot but were killed in a physical fight on Indian Territory that involved stones and batons. The Indian soldiers retaliated and there were causalities on the Chinese side as well.

Here is the sequence of events.

  • Clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers last night just as Chinese troops were getting ready to move away from a location as per the agreement reached.
  • Indian Commanding Officer (Colonel) assaulted with batons, stones.
  • Indian soldiers retaliate in close unarmed combat.
  • The assault lasts for several hours.
  • Soldiers from both sides disengage after midnight.
  • 3 Indian soldiers, including the Colonel, Killed in Action.
  • "Significant" number of Chinese casualties.
  • Talks to de-conflict situation held at Patrol Point 14 in Galwan River region.
  • Precise location of the clash is unclear.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Comments
India-China Face-OffLadakhGalwan Valley

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter