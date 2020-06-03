India, China Top Military-Level Talks On Saturday Amid Border Tension

India and China will hold military-level talks in Ladakh on Saturday, June 6, amid the border standoff between the militaries of the two countries near eastern Ladakh.

The talks have bene requested by India and will be held in the Indian Border Point Meeting hut in Chushul-Moldo.

India will be led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commander of 14 Corps.

"There are positive indications," sources said ahead of Saturday's talks.

Multiple local-level talks by regional military commanders have not made any headway so far.

The standoff is the most serious since India and China, who fought a brief war in 1962, were locked in a similar faceoff in Doklam, in the eastern Himalayas, that lasted nearly three months in 2017.

India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the Line of Actual Control or LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim, and strongly refuted Beijing's contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

The border tension between India and China was among a range of important issues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

Mr Trump claimed last week that he offered to mediate between India and China. However, top government sources had contradicted the claim, asserting that there had been no recent interaction between the two leaders. China also rejected Mr Trump's offer, citing the two neighbours are capable of properly resolving the issues through dialogue and consultation.

The US on Monday had said it was "extremely concerned" by the Chinese aggression against India along the Line of Actual Control. "I strongly urge China to respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India," said Elliot Engel, chief of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.