'Bravery Won't Be Forgotten': US Envoy On Soldiers Killed In Ladakh Clash

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster today expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers killed in the India-China stand-off in the Galwan Valley area.

"The US Mission in India sends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were lost at Galwan. Their bravery and courage will not be forgotten," Ambassador Juster tweeted, after the violent clashes of June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also extended condolences to people of India for the death of soldiers as a result of the confrontation with Chinese troops.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers' families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve," Mike Pompeo tweeted.

Seventy-six Indian soldiers were injured and remain in hospital after the clashes. All of them are expected to return to duty within 15 days. None are in a critical condition. China has not given any figure but at least 45 Chinese soldiers have been killed or injured, say army sources.