India, China In Tough Situation, Trying To Help Them, Says Trump

India and China have "come to blows and we'll see what happens", Donald Trump said (File)

US President Donald Trump today said that America is talking to India and China with the border stand-off in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley where troops of both countries have come to blows.

Tensions have been simmering between Delhi and Beijing after 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops on June 15. Casualties were also reported on the Chinese side but exact figures are yet to be released.

"It's a very tough situation. We are talking to India, we're talking to China. They have got a big problem there. They have come to blows and we'll see what happens. We are trying to help them out," Trump told reporters outside White House.

In view of the ongoing tensions, the US President had last month said on social media, "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!"

Trump had also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not in a good mood" regarding the "big conflict" with China. However, both India and China turned down the offer and said that they will bilaterally resolve the issue.

However, responding to questions on Trump's offer, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had then said, "We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve this issue."

Even White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday said that there are no formal plans of US President Donald Trump mediating the border dispute between India and China.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation to discuss the border row. Delhi said that Chinese forces took "premeditated and planned" move which resulted in violence and casualties.