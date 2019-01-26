PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation On 70th Republic Day

"Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the countrymen on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day.

The Indian Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950. The Constitution Committee was headed by B. R. Ambedkar and the Constitution had replaced the Government of India Act, 1935.

As the country is celebrating its 70th Republic Day today, a grand parade will be held in Rajpath in New Delhi. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day. After Nelson Mandela, Mr Ramaphosa is the second South African President to be the chief guest to India's Republic Day.

Mr Ramaphosa is accompanied by First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe and a high-level delegation of nine ministers and a large business delegation.

Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country, 22 tableaux of states and central government departments, and performance by school children will be part of the 90-minute Republic Day parade today.

For the first time in the history of Assam Rifles and also in the paramilitary an all women Contingent will salute President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rajpath on Republic Day parade today.

This women Contingent is also special as some of the mahila jawans are kin of martyred soldiers, who have been recruited on compassionate ground.

The homegrown Light Combat aircraft Tejas and the Akash air defence missile system would be the main attraction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableaux at the Republic Day parade along with the ''Sutlej'' An-32 aircraft which will for the first time take part in the flypast using 10 per cent biofuel.

Four personnel of the freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indian National Army (INA) would march on the Republic Day parade. The age of the four soldiers is between 97 and 100 and they hail from nearby areas of Delhi-NCR. The senior-most soldier is 100 years old, named Bhagmal resident of Manesar, Haryana who had joined and fought for INA in 1942.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police for the Republic Day parade. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and avoid the route of Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds in the national capital on Saturday.