'India Best Country That Fought Against Weird Virus (Covid)': Amit Shah

India reported the lowest rate of mortality, said Amit Shah

India emerged the best country that fought against this "weird virus (coronavirus)", declared Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, adding that the country also weathered two cyclones at the same time with great resolve.

"We did good work. Any neutral agency if it will do a critical analysis would also say that India was the best country which fought against this weird virus with lot of determination," Mr Shah said at the 17th formation day of National Disaster Management Authority.

The Minister stressed that the country, despite its limited resources and infrastructure as compared to other countries, fought the war against coronavirus with a lot of grit.

"If we tally mortality rate per lakh we have recorded lowest rate of mortality," Mr Shah stressing his point.

In the latest data that came in this morning, India reported less than 20,000 cases (18,795), for the first time since March 11, taking the total infections in the country to 3,36,97,581. The number of active cases has declined to 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days.

Less than 50,000 daily cases are being reported in the country for 93 consecutive days now, the union Ministry said.

Mr Shah spotlighted that when the second wave of Covid infections was at its peak, the country was also hit by two cyclones (Tauktae, Yaas) at the same time.

"When the second corona wave peaked, two cyclones hit India as well at the same time. But due to constant monitoring no accident was reported," he said.

"No trains carrying oxygen had accident nor any oxygen leakage was reported. We did not lose any life due to shortage of electricity. NDMA had information and made plans accordingly," Mr Shah said while complementing the disaster force.