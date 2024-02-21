India Approves 100% Foreign Investment In Space Sector

The FDI policy reform will promote growth of investment, said the government (Representational)

The India government approved an amendment to allow 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the space sector in a moved aimed to ease business in the country, according to a government notification on Wednesday.

The FDI policy reform will promote growth of investment, income and employment, the government said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)