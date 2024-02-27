INDIA Alliance Has Conceded Defeat, Says PM Modi In Tamil Nadu Rally

PM Modi pointed out that former chief minister Late MGR did not practice dynasty politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the constituents of INDIA bloc have accepted defeat, but intend to loot Tamil Nadu. Addressing the valedictory of BJP state unit President K Annamalai's state-wide yatra here, PM Modi took on the opposition and said that during the last 10 years, the Centre has given more funds to Tamil Nadu than in the past, apparently referring to the UPA period.

Chanting the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan and trying to drive home its message of development for all, the Prime Minister asserted, "When Modi works, he works for everyone." No INDIA bloc member speaks about development or education; they are only bothered about their families, PM Modi claimed.

He pointed out that former chief minister Late MGR did not practice dynasty politics and slammed the DMK's dynasty politics as an insult to Ramachandran who is still remembered by the people of Tamil Nadu for his work.

MGR promoted people based on talent and not on the basis of family, he added. "If there was anyone after MGR, it was 'Amma' Jayalalithaa ji who gave her entire life for the people's welfare," PM Modi said.

Criticising the opposition, he said those "looted Tamil Nadu for decades are now scared of the growing power of the BJP".

"They want to save their power by lying, dividing people and making people fight amongst each other," the Prime Minister further said. "But the people of Tamil Nadu are as intelligent as they are pure of heart. They know the truth, they know the reality." In a bid to strike a chord with the people of the state who did not send any BJP member to the current Lok Sabha, Modi said he has an emotional connect with Tamil Nadu and installed the 'sengol' in Parliament respecting the grand heritage of the country and the state as well.