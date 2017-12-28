India Ahead In Elite Missile Club With A 'Star Wars' Like Advanced Air Defence System: 10 Facts

The interceptor missile travels at almost five times the speed of sound

New Delhi: India today successfully tested a "Star Wars"-like system of an incoming enemy missile being destroyed by another missile. India has become the fourth country in the world to master the technology of hitting a missile with a missile. In the test carried out at 9:45 am from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha, a direct hit destroyed an incoming hostile missile, actually a modified Prithvi missile. The Ministry of Defence told NDTV that the test of the indigenously developed and built Advanced Air Defence supersonic interceptor missile was a success.