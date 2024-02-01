'India A Key Player': Centre As IMF Forecasts Growth Rate Of 6.5% In 2024, 2025

Representational Image

The Centre on Wednesday reacted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting that India will surpass every other major economy and said that the country is a "key player" in the global economic landscape.

In a graph highlighting India's economic achievements on X, formerly Twitter, the official page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government wrote, “India sets the pace for economic growth, with the IMF forecasting a growth rate of 6.5% for 2024 and 2025. Surpassing all major economies, this projection underscores India's position as a key player in the global economic landscape.”

India sets the pace for economic growth, with the IMF forecasting a growth rate of 6.5% for 2024 and 2025. Surpassing all major economies, this projection underscores India's position as a key player in the global economic landscape#IndianEconomy#EconomicGrowthpic.twitter.com/56NqZa4YA0 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 31, 2024

The IMF on Tuesday said that India's economy is likely to grow at 6.5% in the financial year starting April 1, 2024, and at a similar pace the year after.

In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF also revised its projections for GDP growth in India -- the world's fifth-largest economy -- during the current financial year to 6.7% from 6.3% in October.

However, despite the anticipated growth for India, the report foresees a decline in the broader "developing Asia" region, with a projected growth rate of 5.2% in 2024 and 4.8% in 2025. This is a drop from the estimated 5.4% growth in 2023.

In developed countries, inflation is predicted to drop faster, going from 4.6% to 2.6% in 2024.

For developing nations, the decrease is smaller, from 8.4% to 8.1%, according to the report.

The IMF's forecast of India's economy growing by 6.5% is less than the government's expectation of 7% for the next fiscal year.