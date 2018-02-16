Independent Valuation of Seized Articles In Nirav Modi Case Begins

The development comes as raids are being conducted in at least 20 locations related to the Gitanjali group of companies, promoted by Nirav Modi's maternal uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi, in six cities and five states.
Nirav Modi has been accused of a Rs 11,500 crore fraud by the Punjab National Bank (PNB).
Stocks of gold, diamonds and other precious stones worth several hundred crores of rupees have been seized during the raids, besides incriminating documents, computer discs and other material.