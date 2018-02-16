Independent Valuation of Seized Articles In Nirav Modi Case Begins The development comes as raids are being conducted in at least 20 locations related to the Gitanjali group of companies, promoted by Nirav Modi's maternal uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi, in six cities and five states.

Nirav Modi has been accused of a Rs 11,500 crore fraud by the Punjab National Bank New Delhi: An independent valuation of the valuables seized during raids related to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,100 crore, has been started by the Enforcement Directorate, sources said.



The development comes as raids are being conducted in at least 20 locations related to the Gitanjali group of companies, promoted by Nirav Modi's maternal uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi, in six cities and five states.



Nirav Modi has been accused of a Rs 11,500 crore fraud by the Punjab National Bank (PNB).



On Thursday, ED teams carried out simultaneous raids on Mr Modi's offices, showrooms and diamond workshops in Mumbai, Surat and New Delhi.



Stocks of gold, diamonds and other precious stones worth several hundred crores of rupees have been seized during the raids, besides incriminating documents, computer discs and other material.



