Independence Day: Satya Pal Malik To Hoist National Flag In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag at the main Independence Day event at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar on Thursday, Principal Secretary, Planning Commission in Srinagar, Rohit Kansal said.

In Jammu, the Independence Day celebrations will be led by an advisor to the governor. Independence Day celebrations will be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"All arrangements for the Independence Day events have been made. The main function will be held at SK Stadium where Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag," Mr Kansal said.

Full dress rehearsals were held across the state on Tuesday.

Mr Kansal said the overall situation in Kashmir has remained calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and the government has relaxed restrictions in many areas.

