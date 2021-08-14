Covid Safety Rules In Force At Independence Day Celebration Venues

Independency Day: Security has been tightened in and around the Red Fort

For the second consecutive year, India will celebrate its Independence Day under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Like last year, there will be special protocols -- for maintaining social distance -- that all guests at the flag-hoisting ceremonies must follow. While officials are ready with the security arrangements, they need the support of those attending these events to ensure the virus spread remains under control. Authorities had already organised a two-day vaccination camp for all the staffers present at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag.

The Union Home Ministry has issued instructions to states and Union Territories to adopt preventive measures at venues of the Independence Day celebration. The notice stated said it is imperative to maintain social distancing, wear masks, ensure proper sanitisation, avoid large congregations and protect vulnerable persons. It asked local authorities across the country to adopt technology to webcast events so that people can participate in celebrations from their homes and large gatherings can be avoided.

It said the ceremony at the Red Fort will comprise a Guard of Honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister, unfurling of the national flag followed immediately by the national anthem and firing of 21-gun salute and showering of flower petals by IAF choppers. Then the prime minister's address to the nation will begin from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The national anthem will again be sung as the speech concludes. Finally, the tri-coloured balloons will be released in the sky.

Like last year, limited chairs will be placed. The chairs for ministers, senior officials, political leaders and other guests will be kept at a distance of two yards. NCC cadets and students will also remain present but their participation will be limited.

Security agencies will keep an eye on the entire venue using hundreds of cameras. There will be anti-drone systems and more than 5,000 security personnel deployed. All the personnel will follow social-distancing measures and wear masks. Those who will be deployed near the prime minister have been tested for Covid-19. Authorities have also put up containers (15-20) outside the main gate of the Red Fort for security reasons.

States and UTs have been suggested to invite doctors and other medical professionals and sanitation workers to flag-hoisting ceremonies and their contribution during the pandemic be recognised.