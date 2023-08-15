Independence Day 2023: Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech

It will be Prime Minister Modi's 10th consecutive address to the nation.

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the citizens, from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's 10th consecutive address to the nation. He is expected to begin his speech around 7:30 AM.

More than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed for the celebrations when PM Modi will address the nation, officials told news agency PTI.

It is being reported that close to 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems will be installed in and around Red Fort and at other strategic locations to ensure foolproof security and monitor VVIP movements, police said.

Where can you watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech live on TV?

Prime Minister Modi's speech will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan. You can also watch it on NDTV.

Where can you watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech live online?

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will be streaming the speech on its official YouTube channel and Twitter accounts

The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office will also run a live feed of the speech.

You can visit websites like pmindia.gov.in, ddnews.gov.in, and National Informatics Centre (independenceday.nic.in) to get seamless live streaming options.

You can easily watch the live stream on www.ndtv.com.