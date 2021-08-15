Door Of Sainik Schools Open To Daughters Of India, Says PM Modi

Till March this year, 33 Sainik schools were operating in the country. (File)

More Sainik Schools will be opened for girl students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort today. Sainik Schools, which used to admit only boys, are open to girls now after a pilot project in Mizoram over two years ago that took in girl students.

Sainik Schools are seen as an easier springboard for young people to prepare for a career in the armed forces.

"I used to get messages from lakhs of daughters that they also want to study in Sainik School. The doors of Sainik Schools should be opened for them too," PM Modi said.

"Two-and-a-half years ago, the experiment of admitting girls students was done for the first time in a Sainik School in Mizoram. Now, the government has decided that all the Sainik Schools in the country will also be opened for our daughters," PM Modi said.

"It is a matter of pride for the country whether it is education or sports, board results or Olympics medals, our daughters are performing phenomenally today. Today, the daughters of India are eager to take their space," the Prime Minister said.

Till March this year, 33 Sainik schools were operating in the country.

Sainik Schools are run by Sainik Schools Society, which is under the administrative control of the Defence Ministry. The aim of establishing Sainik Schools is to prepare students from an early age for their entry into the armed forces.

These schools are established on getting specific requests from state governments.