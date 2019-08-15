PM Modi's Independence Day Address: Top 5 Quotes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the 73rd Independence Day. PM Modi led the nation in celebrating the event at the Red Fort in Delhi today morning. He unfurled the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the Red Fort at 7:30 am.

PM Modi is addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day address

My fellow Indians, greetings to you all on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day. While the nation celebrates today, we must think of people facing immense difficulities due to floods. Rescue teams are working round-the-clock to ensure that they are safe There are so many people who dedicated their lives for India's freedom. Today, I salute them With the new government that has come to power, we have strengthened the government machinery to ensure that we as a nation go ahead at a very fast pace We have taken some very significant decisions in the first 10 weeks itself to ensure that the nation sees unhindered growth. The removal of Article 370, Article 35-A and ban on Triple Talaq have been important steps. We have fulfilled the dream that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had for India. Our focus now is to build on 21st century India--the way it moves forward, how it functions and how it thinks

