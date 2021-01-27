Increased Theatre Occupancy, Swimming Pools Open For All: New Guidelines

Cinema halls and theatres will be allowed to operate at higher sitting capacity, the Centre has announced in its revised coronavirus guidelines. The fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been issued amid a steady decline in daily Covid numbers across the country, also allow the reopening of swimming pools for all.

"Cinema halls and theatres have already been permitted upto 50% of seating capacity. Now they will be permitted to operate at higher seating capacity, for which a revised SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in consultation with MHA (the Ministry of Home Affairs)," it said in a release.

Swimming pools had reopened for sportspersons last year. The centre has permitted all to use them. "Now swimming pools will be permitted for use of all, for which a revised SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYA&S) in consultation with MHA."