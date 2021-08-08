Increase Quota Of Covid Vaccine For Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes To PM Modi

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there is a lurking danger of Covid explosion in West Bengal

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to increase the quota of COVID-19 vaccine for West Bengal.

He also said there is a lurking danger of Covid explosion in the state given its dense population.

"I am given to understand that up to August 2, approximately 3,00,65,845 persons have been vaccinated (in the state)," Mr Chowdhury said in the letter.

The state Congress president mentioned that seventy per cent of West Bengal's 10 crore population is "still waiting for protection from the virus".

Mr Chowdhury requested the prime minister to "do the needful to increase the quota of Covid vaccine" for the state.

The Mamata Banerjee government has repeatedly accused the central government of providing an inadequate number of Covid vaccines to West Bengal than some BJP-ruled states with comparatively less population.