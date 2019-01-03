5 Restaurant Chains Including Saravana Bhavan Raided In Chennai

Tax raids are being conducted at the offices of Saravana Bhavan and other restaurant chains.

Five popular restaurant chains in Chennai, including the Saravana Bhavan group, are being raided by Income Tax officials.

Raids are being conducted at the offices of Saravana Bhavan, Hot Breads, the Anjappar group and two groups of Grand Sweets in Chennai. Searches are underway at 32 locations in the city, including the homes and offices of the directors of the restaurant groups.

Income Tax department officials said the searches are being done following complaints of alleged tax evasion. "We have information that these groups have been indulging in large scale tax evasion over the last several years. Only after investigation at these places, we would be able to assess," a senior officer told NDTV.

Saravana Bhavan, the most well-known among the five restaurant groups, has its outlets in 20 countries including the US, the UK, France and Australia. It was founded by P Rajagopal.

The Anjappar group has 70 outlets, including a few outside India. Bakery chain Hot Breads has branches in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry. Known for their sweets and snacks, Grand Sweets has been in the business for the last 25 years.

The restaurant chains are yet to respond to the tax raids.

