UP YouTuber Earns Rs 1 Crore Through Videos, Income Tax Raid At Home

The income tax department found Rs 24 lakh cash during a raid at a YouTuber's house in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said that Taslim, who is being probed, had been running a YouTube channel for years and had earned nearly Rs 1 crore.

The YouTuber is accused of earning money through illegal means, a claim that the family denies.

Taslim, who stays in UP's Bareilly, makes videos related to share market and even pays income tax on his income, claims his brother. Feroze said that his brother manages the YouTube account 'Trading Hub 3.0'.

He claimed that they have already paid Rs 4 lakh in taxes over their total YouTube income of Rs 1.2 crore.

"We do not do any wrong work. We run our YouTube channel, from which we earn a good income, this is the truth. This raid is a well-planned conspiracy," Feroze said.

Taslim's mother also claims that her son is being wrongly framed.