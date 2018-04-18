Income Tax Department Rolls Out 'Operation Dress Code,' Expects Employees To Be In Formal Wear The Income Tax department noted that any employee failing to abide by the orders may be sent back home to change and dress as per instructions.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday rolled out an 'Operation Dress Code'. New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday announced that a dress code is being imposed upon its employees through the rollout of 'Operation Dress Code.' The department noted that any employee failing to abide by the orders will be liable to a corrective action and he/she may be sent back home to change and dress as per the instructions.



The Income Tax department on Wednesday rolled out an 'Operation Dress Code' and announced about the new dress code for all employees.



In an official order from the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi Office, the department ruled that all officers, staff members, and other officials would be required to maintain a "neat, clean and formal appearance that is appropriate for the workplace setting."



"It is often seen that a large number of employees, especially the younger members of the department come casually dressed to the office, which is unexpected of them," the order read.



"All the Officers/Official/Staff members should be attired in appropriate, formal, clean, modest and decent clothes. Casual and party attire should be strictly avoided during their appearance in office," it added.



An official of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) told ANI that the IT Department strives to maintain a workplace environment that functions well and possesses high standards of conduct and decorum.



