Income Tax Department Rolls Out 'Operation Dress Code,' Expects Employees To Be In Formal Wear

The Income Tax department on Wednesday rolled out an 'Operation Dress Code' and announced about the new dress code for all employees.
In an official order from the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi Office, the department ruled that all officers, staff members, and other officials would be required to maintain a "neat, clean and formal appearance that is appropriate for the workplace setting."
"It is often seen that a large number of employees, especially the younger members of the department come casually dressed to the office, which is unexpected of them," the order read.
An official of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) told ANI that the IT Department strives to maintain a workplace environment that functions well and possesses high standards of conduct and decorum.