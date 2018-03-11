Include Religious Books, Moral Science In School Curriculum: Maneka Gandhi

The child and development minister made the suggestion at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) recently. It is the highest decision making body in the education sector.
To promote greater tolerance among students belonging to different religions, the minister (Maneka Gandhi) suggested moral science classes and religious books of all religions so that students can start appreciating other religions, an official documentation of the meeting read.
Having vegetarian menu for mid-day meals served in schools, saying 'Jai Hind' instead of 'present mam or sir' during school attendance and remodelling of the NCERT syllabus to ensure value and culture-based education were among the other suggestions made during the meeting.