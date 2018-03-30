In West Bengal's Asansol, A Moving Call For Peace From Imam. He Lost His Son An Imam of a local mosque in Asansol, who lost his son this week during the West Bengal violence, has called for peace.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Imdadul Rashidi, the Imam of a local mosque, asked people to keep peace after son's death KOLKATA: Politics appears to have kept the embers in West Bengal's Asansol burning days after clashes erupted over Ram Navami rallies. The Mamata Banerjee government has blamed BJP leaders of fueling the violence, the BJP holds the ruling Trinamool Congress's appeasement politics responsible and the Communist Party of India blames them both.



But along with all the efforts to make political points, there have also been voices of reason and calls for calm and peace.



Like this father who lost his teen son in the violence.



"My son is gone... But If you love me, then keep calm. Don't cause trouble for anyone," Maulana Imdadul Rashidi, the Imam of the town's mosque told the funeral congregation for his son on Thursday. That appeal from the town's Imam for 30 years came as tension peaked in the Muslim dominated Chandmari-Railpar area of the city.



His 16-year-old son - a student of Class X student - went missing on Tuesday evening. His older brother told police the boy had been dragged away by some miscreants when he stepped out upon hearing an uproar as a Ram Navami rally was passing by.



His body was found on Wednesday night and identified yesterday.



Asansol's top police officer LN Meena said the boy's body had been found but he could not give any details about the circumstances of the death. "We can't say without investigation," he said.



A senior police officer at the state police headquarters in Kolkata said they had received information that those involved in Sunday's violence (in the Asansol and Raniganj areas of West Burdwan district) were outsiders, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also reviewed the law and order situation in the state. Three persons were killed in West Burdwan and Purulia districts and several others, including police personnel, were injured during Ram Navami celebrations.







