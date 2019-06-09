In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi Hugs Nurse Who Was Present When He Was Born

Rahul Gandhi met retired nurse Rajamma who was there at the time of his birth.

On the last day of his three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi met a nurse who was present at the time of his birth in Delhi 49 years ago.

Retired nurse Rajamma Rajappan is a voter in Wayanad, from where he Mr Gandhi won the national election. The Congress chief's Wayanad Twitter account shared a picture of him hugging the nurse.

June also happens to be Rahul Gandhi's birthday month. Mr Gandhi will turn 49 on June 19.

Since Friday, Rahul Gandhi has been holding several roadshows in Wayanad. The visit is spread over three districts in northern Kerala, parts of which form the parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.

As CP @RahulGandhi's third day begins, he shares a light moment with Rajamma, a retired nurse present at the time of his birth.#RahulGandhiWayanadpic.twitter.com/MxvqYJEfRz — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) June 9, 2019

At a roadshow in Kalpetta on Saturday Mr Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his Lok Sabha election campaign was filled with "lies, poison and hatred", but the Congress stood for truth, love and affection.

"On the national level, we are fighting poison. PM Modi's campaign was filled with lies, poison, hatred and divided the people of the country. He used lies in the election... Congress stood for truth, love and affection," he told the crowd.

Mr Gandhi also stopped for tea and snacks at a local eatery on Friday and interacted with locals

This is his first visit to his parliamentary constituency after he won the Wayanad seat. He was welcomed by hundreds of supporters holding banners that read "We are with you, Rahul" and "IYC(Indian Youth Congress) need you to lead us".

Rahul Gandhi contested from a second constituency for the first time in the seven-phase national election. He lost his traditional Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh to the BJP's Smriti Irani. But Mr Gandhi managed to win from Wayanad by a huge margin, of over 4.31 lakh votes, beating his nearest rival from the Left.