On Camera, Woman Slapped, Pushed By Raj Thackeray's Party Leader In Mumbai

A woman being assaulted in Mumba Devi area of Mumbai. (Video grab)

A video showing a woman being pushed and slapped by activists of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai has gone viral. The woman, Prakash Devi, had objected to a pole being installed for publicity boards by the MNS men, led by Vinod Argile, on August 28.

In the video, some people are seen pulling Mr Argile away but he persists with the assault, slapping, shoving, pushing her, at which she falls on the street. Passers-by do not interfere, shows the 80-second clip.

The party workers were installing bamboo poles in the Mumba Devi area — famous for its temple — but Prakash Devi told them not to install one in front of her medicine shop. She later said that not only was she physically assaulted but the MNS men threw abuses at her too.

Police said a case was registered after she complained on August 31, three days after the assault. The woman's medical examination has been conducted, and now action will be taken very soon, police added.

There was no immediate reaction by the MNS, the party formed by Raj Thackeray after he left his uncle Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena some years ago.