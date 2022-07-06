In Video, Woman Rescued From Shimla Landslide Site

The landslide in Shimla occurred near the Dhalli tunnel.

A woman died while two persons were injured, including a woman, in a landslide in Shimla today. Several others are feared dead in a cloudburst and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Kinnaur districts.

The landslide in Shimla occurred near the Dhalli tunnel.

Disturbing visual from the landslide site showed people trying to rescue an injured woman, with only her moving hand could be seen as she remained buried under the rubble.

The victims, said to be migrant workers, were sleeping in a roadside tent when the incident took place this morning, said sources.

The injured have been taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Several vehicles were also damaged in rockslides in Shimla.

In Kullu, Malana and Manikaran have been cut off from the rest of the state. At least four persons and five cattle have been washed away in Chojh village.

Around 25-30 employees working at the Malana 2 power project, who were stuck in a building damaged due to flash flood, have been evacuated.