A huge fire broke out at the dumping yard in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Monday, sending large clouds of thick black smoke over the city sky.

Six fire engines are at the spot to bring the blaze under control, said officials.

A call was made around 2:30 pm about a fire in Khaata at Ghazipur, they said

Pictures from the scene showed billowing clouds of thick smoke, which were visible for miles.

More details awaited.