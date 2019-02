In Uttarakhand, Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway Blocked Due To Mountain Debris Rishikesh-Gangotri highway blocked due to mountain debris at Dhikiyara in Uttarakhand's Kandisaur.

Traffic has piled up at the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway after it was blocked.

Rishikesh: The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand was blocked last night due to mountain debris, reports news agency ANI. At Kandisaur, 120 km from popular tourist destination Rishikesh, traffic has piled up as the highway has remained blocked since midnight. More details are awaited.