Why UP Dalit Groom Who Won Court Battle Had 150 Cops In His Baraat

Sanjay Jatav, a law student was finally able to take out his wedding procession

This was no ordinary baraat. 150 policemen including senior officers were part of the security team that guarded a Dalit man's wedding procession in western Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district. Sanjay Jatav, a law student who won a fight for the right to take out his wedding procession six months ago, with so-called upper caste Thakurs and the district administration, was finally able to ride a horse-drawn carriage to marry 18-year-old Sheetal on Sunday.

There were cops on the rooftops to keep a vigil. The police will stay in the village till Mr Jatav leaves with his bride for his home in western UP later today.

"We had to face huge obstacles to see this day", said the bride Sheetal while putting mehendi on her hands. "The Thakurs of the village never allowed us to celebrate earlier" she said.

The bride Sheetal, said the Thakurs never allowed Dalit wedding celebrations

Six months ago, Mr Jatav and his fiance, Sheetal, also a Dalit, had alleged that the Thakurs in Kasganj, had refused to allow a wedding procession. A Dalit wedding procession had never passed through the village said the Thakurs and suggested that the venue be shifted to do away with an elaborate baraat.

Mr Jatav had approached the Allahabad High Court but was told that only the local police could help him.

Besides going to court, Mr Jatav has posted an online complaint on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's portal and repeatedly visited the police station. The Kasganj district administration first refused Mr Jatav take out his baraat, which is a big part of Indian weddings, but later changed their mind.

150 policemen including senior officers guarded the Dalit wedding procession

At a meeting of the two sides, the Kasganj administration played mediator and convinced the Thakurs to let the Dalit groom's procession pass by their homes.

The route that the procession would take was negotiated and sealed. There were conditions laid down to ensure that peace would be maintained.

And finally the D-day arrived and it was band, baaja and baraat for Sanjay Jatav and Sheetal with 150 cops on guard.