3 Men Molest Woman In UP's Unnao, Shoot Video, Threaten To Make It Viral

The Gangaghat police, taking cognizance of the viral video, has begun a manhunt of the 3 accused.

In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, which has recently been in news for crimes against women, a video has gone viral on social media in which three men can be seen molesting a woman in a forested area.

In the video, a woman can be seen screaming as she is lifted and taken inside a forested area by two men. The third man shoots the video and threatens to make it viral. As the two men grab her from behind, she can be heard pleading, "bhaiya aisa kaam mat karo (Brother, please don't do this). The men pull her by her hair and use offensive language. One of them can be heard saying, "hamri chappl utar aegi ab" (Will beat you with my sandal). She can then be seen joining her hands and also protesting against being shot with their camera.

According to reports, the woman was forcefully taken from her home to the secluded forested area.

The Gangaghat police, taking cognizance of the viral video, has already begun a manhunt of the three accused.

"A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has come to our notice. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused strictest action will be taken against them," said Anoop Singh, Superintendent of Police, North Unnao.

Last month, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and left to bleed by a 25-year-old man in Unnao.

In April, a 16-year-old girl from Unnao had accused a BJP lawmaker of raping her about a year ago.

The girl had tried to get a case registered against Kuldeep Singh Sengar for nearly nine months. Her father was thrashed and sent to jail by the police, allegedly on trumped-up charges. He died a few days later, reportedly due to the assault.

The case made headlines when she attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house but the police registered a case against the lawmaker only when a decision was taken to transfer the probe to the CBI.



(With Inputs From ANI)