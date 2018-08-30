Man, 22, Lynched Over Buffalo Theft Suspicion; UP Cops Say He Overdosed

Shahrukh was beaten to death while he along with three friends was allegedly running away with a buffalo.

A 22-year-old Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death allegedly by villagers on suspicion of buffalo theft. The incident was reported from Bholapur Hindoliya village in Bareilly district on late Tuesday night. According to police, they received a call from villagers who told them that Shahrukh Khan and three of his friends were trying to steal a buffalo.

The police rushed him to the district hospital where he died during treatment. "The villagers informed us about the incident. We took the man to the hospital. It seems he had overdosed on drugs. He was a regular user," Abhinandan, a senior police officer in Bareilly, had said.

Mr Khan's post-mortem report, however, revealed that he died of internal injuries to his liver and kidneys. The same officer has confirmed to NDTV that the report hasn't established a drug overdose.

Mr Khan worked at an embroidery unit in Dubai and had come home about a month ago. According to Mr Khan's brother Firoz, Khan got a call from his friends and he went to meet them. When he didn't return home, his family got worried, but thought he would come back by morning.

However, in the morning they received a call from the police who told them that Khan was admitted to a hospital. Mr Khan reportedly told his brother at the hospital that he along with three others was running away with a buffalo around 2.30 am when the villagers got to know about it. While his friends managed to escape, the villagers got hold of him and thrashed him, he alleged.

The police have registered two cases -- one of murder against 25 persons and the other of buffalo theft based on a First Information Report or an FIR by villagers names Khan and his three friends. There have been any arrests in either of the cases.

Mr Khan's family has rubbished the theft allegations. "He worked in Dubai and other places in the Gulf. He has also stayed in Delhi or Mumbai. He has never done anything wrong. He was self sufficient," said Firoz.