In UP, Wife Alleges Husband Shaved Her Head, Threatened To Sell Her

The crying woman had to wait in the police station for an entire day to register her complain.

A woman, with a shaven head and a little child in her arms, was seen crying outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. She alleged that she was in the police station for an entire day before a complaint against her husband and brother-in-law was registered. She alleged that the two shaved her head after giving her sleeping pills.

"I had gone to my mother's place. When I came back, my suspicious husband said that I was out with someone else and threatened to sell me for prostitution," she said.

After the fight, she went to prepare food. "After I served the food, he asked me to get vegetable from the kitchen and meanwhile added some sleeping pills in my food."

"When I slept off, my husband and brother-in-law shaved off all my hair using a blade," she alleged.

The woman and her baby, who tried to console her crying mother, were sent back after police assured strict action.

The police said that based on the woman's complain, they have started looking out for her husband and brother-in-law who are absconding.



(With Inputs From ANI)