In UP Sand Mining Scam, Probe Agency Files 2 New Cases

Enforcement Directorate has filed two more cases in its ongoing probe into the illegal sand mining in UP.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said today that it has registered two more cases of money laundering in its ongoing probe into the illegal sand mining cases in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi and Shamli districts.

The cases were registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against several officials, a senior probe agency official told news agency IANS.

The development comes a week after the probe agency filed a case based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the role of bureaucrats and politicians in Hamirpur district.

In the Hamirpur case, the probe agency had named the then District Magistrate B Chandrakala and 10 others.

The CBI had registered separate cases into the alleged irregularities in granting of licences between 2012 and 2016, in violation of the Allahabad High Court order which had ratified an e-tender policy in Kaushambi and Shamli in 2018.

Akhilesh Yadav, who was Chief Minister then, had allegedly granted the mine's leases to 14 people in 2013 in Hamirpur against the High Court order.