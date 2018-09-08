In UP, Compounder Goes To Doctor's Home, Stabs His Wife

The reason behind killing doctor's wife is not known yet.

A compounder of a private clinic has been arrested after he tried to kill the wife of the doctor he worked for, police said on Saturday.

The woman has been hospitalised and is in a serious condition, they added.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the compounder, Rohit, went to Dr Rakesh Rai's house on Friday in Utraula police station limits and asked his wife, Kajal Rai, for a glass of water.

As Kajal was going to get the water, Rohit attacked her. She was stabbed repeatedly on her head and back, Mr Kumar said, adding that the accused fled from the spot after the attack.

When Dr Rakesh reached home after closing his clinic, he found his wife lying in a pool of blood, the police said.

She is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they added.

The reason behind the attack on Kajal is not known yet.