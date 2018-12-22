In Twitter Teaser, Tej Pratap Yadav Replaces Brother Tejashwi As Arjuna

Tejashwi Yadav is the elder son of Lalu Yadav. (File)

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest of Lalu Yadav's children who is more popular for his temple visits and dressing up as gods than his politics, has launched a trailer of sorts of his Dharm Nirpeksha Sevak Sangh (DSS), a youth organisation formed last year reportedly to counter the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP.

A small clip shared on Twitter by former Bihar minister on Saturday promises the DSS to be a secular outfit and projects Tej Pratap Yadav as Arjuna, who is being steered by Lord Krishna as his charioteer. Earlier, he had likened his brother to "Arjuna" and called himself Krishna, who was the warrior prince's charioteer in the Indian epic Mahabharata.

At the launch of DSS last year, Tej Pratap had promised, "Abhi to yeh trailer hai... puri picture baki hai (this is just a trailer, the complete picture is yet to come)."

The former Bihar health minister had been keeping a low profile for several months amid talks of differences with his wife of six months. And when rumours of a rift between the brothers over Tejashwi's rise in the RJD did the rounds, Tej Pratap said he was ready to hand over the reins of 'Hastinapur' to 'Arjun' and move to 'Dwarka'.

But recently he announced his comeback to active politics. The Bihar legislator showed up at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headquarters and met young workers. He declared that the party's detractors will be "slayed" with the "Sudarshan Chakra" of vote.

"I have returned to Bihar after receiving the blessings of Lord Krishna during my pilgrimage. The state will emerge as Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha polls and our detractors will be slayed with the Sudarshan Chakra of popular vote," he said.

Even as he has not spoken anything on his relationship with his politically sharp brother yet, it appears that he is trying to assert his position in the party and state politics through DSS.

After his meeting with RJD chief Lalu Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where he is being treated after his conviction in fodder scam, he said that he has the blessings of his father "to take the party forward".

The last time the rudraksh-wearing son had met his father was after filing for divorce with his wife. He had reportedly gone missing soon after and had warned his family he won't return till they supported his decision.

Tej Pratap was health minister of Bihar before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD and revived his alliance with the BJP in July last year.