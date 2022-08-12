'In Touch With Family': Foreign Ministry After Sikh Woman's Suicide In US

The ministry said it will keep putting in their efforts for a thorough investigation.

Two days after the family of Mandeep Kaur, an Indian woman who died by suicide in the United States, launched an online petition on change.org demanding that her body be handed over to her family in India, the foreign ministry has said it is in touch with the local authorities, the police, the family, and the Indian community there.

"Suicide of Mandeep Kaur, Indian living in New York, was very tragic. Our Consulate in New York is in touch with the local authorities, police, family & the Indian community. Our embassy in Washington, DC is in contact with US authorities, who assured us of appropriate action," the Ministry of External Affairs said today, adding that our embassy and consulate "will keep putting in their efforts for a thorough investigation and give the necessary help to family members".

30-year-old Ms Kaur, who is from Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide in the US on August 4 after detailing her ordeal in a video where she said in Punjabi, "It's been eight years. I cannot take daily beatings now... Papa, please forgive me. I am going to die."

Her father has claimed that Mandeep Kaur's husband had been torturing her for years demanding a son but she said she won't leave him as she couldn't raise her two daughters.

Her family in UP's Bijnor district is now scared for her two daughters - aged 6 and 4 - and wants them taken away from their father, Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu, whose family is also from Bijnor. The online petition also demands that her daughter be protected and their custody be given to Mandeep Kaur's family in India.

Her father, Jaspal Singh, has filed a case of suicide abetment against the husband at the police station here, also naming his parents, who live in a nearby village