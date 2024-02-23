In This Manipur Village, Students Stand Guard While Preparing For Exams

There are many who spend most of their time in the bunkers outside their villages.

Seikhochon Haokip, a 19-year-old student preparing for the Class 12 board examinations, guards his village in the Kuki-Zo dominated Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

There are many others like Haokip, who spend most of their time in the bunkers outside their villages, where they both guard and study for their exams.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), is conducting the class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations from Wednesday amidst the unceasing ethnic violence in the state.

At least 5,000 students have dropped out of the board examinations in Manipur. While about 36,000 students were registered, only about 31,351 students, including 8,100 in the Arts stream, 22,631 in Science, and 620 in Commerce, are appearing for the exams at 111 centres across the state, said the council's chairman, Takhellambam Ojit Singh, adding that the exams are scheduled to end on March 23.

Of the total number of centres, 36 are in the 10 hill districts, and 75 are in the six valley districts.

The council has cancelled three examination centres and arranged for their students to move to nearby safer sites.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exam and prevent unfair means, 70 flying squad teams have been arranged by the council.