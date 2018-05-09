In Third Nepal Visit, PM Modi To Focus On Building Trust, Key Projects PM Modi's two-day trip to Nepal beginning Friday comes a month after Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nepal later this week, his third since he took over the top job in 2014, will emphasise the point that India wants substantive ties with its neighbour, a relationship to which it attaches great significance.PM Modi's two-day trip to the Himalayan nation beginning Friday comes a month after Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to New Delhi, the first country he visited after coming to power for the second term.PM Modi's visit showcases the special ties between India and Nepal as he hasn't visited any south Asian country three times, said sources. It will follow up on pending proposals, review ongoing projects and signal an attempt at rebuilding trust.In 2016, Mr Oli had openly criticised India for what he called interfering in Nepal's internal matters and accused it of bringing down his government. But last month, he described his India visit as fruitful, saying it had increased confidence between the two countries.PM Modi and Mr Oli will remotely lay the foundation of the 900-megawatt Arun III hydro-electric project, the licence for which was awarded by Mr Oli during his visit to India.Another key connectivity project --- a rail link between Raxaul in Bihar and Kathmandu --- has been intensively worked upon. India has identified the body that will survey the project and hopes to get it done by the end of the year."We hope that there will be greater cooperation and coordination now that a stable government is in power in Nepal. We hope to get land clearances faster," sources said.Talks could also focus on partnership in agriculture and development of inland waterways that Mr Oli is keen on. Meanwhile, India is readying a transit point at Bihar's Talughat. The China-Nepal-India economic corridor , as proposed by China, may not come up for discussion, sources said, adding that India is concerned with the projects it has teamed up with Nepal.PM Modi will be given a ceremonial reception in Kathmandu on May 11. He will also visit the temples of Janakpur and Muktinath besides meeting former prime ministers Pushpa Kumar Dahal Prachanda and Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Madhesi leaders.