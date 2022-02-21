Cyrus Mistry vs Tata Dispute To Be Heard Again By Supreme Court

Tata Sons replaced Cyrus Mistry as Chairman in October 2016

Former Tata Sons Ltd chairman Cyrus Mistry's petition for a review of the Supreme Court's order last year, which backed his removal by the salt-to-software conglomerate, will be heard in an open court on March 9.

Tata Sons had replaced Mr Mistry as Chairman, less than four years after he took charge, in October 2016.

Cyrus Investments had requested the Supreme Court to reconsider its March 2021 order, which was in favour of Tata group. In that hearing, a bench headed by the then Chief Justice SA Bobde had said Tata's decision to remove Mr Mistry was right.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian had considered the matter in-chamber on February 15. However, Justice Ramasubramanian dissented and said in the order that the review plea deserves to be dismissed.

According to Supreme Court rules, review petitions are considered in the chamber, so the February 15 in-chamber meet was the first round of scrutiny for deciding whether the review petition by Mr Mistry would be heard.