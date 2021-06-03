In Surprise Move, PM Modi Joins CBSE Session With Students, Parents

PM Modi addressed the concerns of students and their parents during today's session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today surprised a bunch of CBSE students and their parents by joining a session organised for them by the Union Education Ministry. The move came two days after the Centre, keeping in mind the prevailing Covid conditions, cancelled the board's Class 12 exams for the academic year 2021.

The Prime Minister interacted with parents during the meeting today and had a chat with them on their issues and concerns.

PM Modi on June 1 decided to cancel the exam following a meeting attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chief Manoj Ahuja.

The board will now gauge students' progress over the past year based on well-defined objective criteria, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said following the announcement. The move has been widely welcomed across the country.

"Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect," a PMO statement had said.

Yesterday, PM Modi elaborated on his decision on Twitter, in the process quoting a few thankful parents and teachers.

"This was the only option and is the best, considering the risk to life and tremendous mental pressure the kids were facing," he wrote in one of his tweets, for instance.

"We got several inputs from all over the nation, which were insightful and enabled us to take a student-friendly decision," he said in another.

Earlier, during a May 23 meeting, CBSE had proposed holding the exam between July 15 and August 26. A majority of the states had expressed their opinion in favour of holding the exam, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said following that meeting.