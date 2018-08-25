Gold Rakhis At Rs 50,000 With PM Modi And Yogi Adityanath's Pictures

PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on gold rakhis

A jewellery shop in the diamond city of Surat in Gujarat is selling rakhis with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Vijay Rupani encased in gold on them. The rakhis, made of 22 carat gold, are selling like hot cakes claims the jeweller.

"By tying this Narendra Modi rakhi I would bless my brother to do something great like Prime Minister Modi," said Shraddha Shah a customer.

The jeweller said he had 50 such rakhis designed and made and as many as 47 of them have been sold out, and orders are still pouring in. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat Chief Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister have done very good work for our country and they inspire millions across the world," said the jewellery shop owner Milan.

The golden rakhis have been priced between Rs 50, 000 and Rs 70, 000.

Advertisement

Not only the first golden rakhi with pictures of top BJP leaders embossed on them, Surat has also seen rakhi ladoos covered with 22 carat gold foil being sold at Rs 9,000 per kilo.



It's been raining freebies for women on Raksha Bandhan. The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation will offer free rides to women in its buses of all categories, including the AC buses. The free bus travel facility announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be available from the midnight of August 25 till August 26.

The Delhi division of the Indian Railways has decided to run special trains and the Delhi Metro will run over 200 more trains.