In Aryan Khan Case, Agency To Miss Six-Month Deadline, Wants More Time

With just days left for its six-month deadline to file chargesheet against Shahrukh Khan's son in the cruise ship case to end, the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau today said it wants more time to prepare its chargesheet since its investigation in the high-profile case was still on.

The agency, in its plea to the court, cited a witness turning hostile as the key reason for its request to extend the deadline by another 90 days. The agency was supposed to submit the chargesheet by April 2.

Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year.

The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3, following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.