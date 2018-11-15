In Second Candidate List For Rajasthan, BJP Drops 3 Ministers

In the second list, the party has dropped 14 MLAs and three ministers -- Babu Lal Verma, Rajkumar and Dhan Singh Rawat.

All India | | Updated: November 15, 2018 05:29 IST
The party has named four women candidates in its second list. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released the second list of 31 candidates for the December 7 Rajasthan assembly polls, dropping three of its incumbent Ministers in the state.

The names were released after detailed deliberations at the party's Central Election Committee.

In the second list, the party has dropped 14 MLAs and three ministers -- Babu Lal Verma, Rajkumar and Dhan Singh Rawat.

The party has named four women candidates in its second list. The party has not given ticket to any Muslim candidate.

The party has repeated seven of its MLAs while it has introduced 25 new faces.

The party has fielded four new candidates who had joined the party a few days back including Ashok Sharma from Rajakheda and Mahesh Pratap Singh from Nathdwara constituency.

With today's list, the BJP has announced 162 names for elections to the 200-member assembly. 

The party had announced the first list of 131 candidates on Sunday.

