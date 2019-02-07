In Robert Vadra's Questioning Today, E-Mails On London Mansion: 10 Points

Enforcement Directorate alleges that Robert Vadra owns nine properties in the UK - directly or by proxy

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, is being questioned in a money laundering case for the second day. In a five-hour session yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the case, questioned Mr Vadra on allegations that he illegally owns nine properties, cumulatively worth 12 million pounds (more than Rs 110.40 crore), in the UK. Today, the agency is questioning him on his links with the main players in the case - controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, his nephew, and two others. Coming months ahead of the national elections, Mr Vadra's questioning has become another flashpoint between the government and the opposition.