In Robert Vadra's Questioning Today, E-Mails On London Mansion: 10 Points

Enforcement Directorate alleges that Robert Vadra owns nine properties in the UK - directly or by proxy
New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, is being questioned in a money laundering case for the second day. In a five-hour session yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the case, questioned Mr Vadra on allegations that he illegally owns nine properties, cumulatively worth 12 million pounds (more than Rs 110.40 crore), in the UK. Today, the agency is questioning him on his links with the main players in the case - controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, his nephew, and two others. Coming months ahead of the national elections, Mr Vadra's questioning has become another flashpoint between the government and the opposition.
Here is your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story:
The Enforcement Directorate alleges that Robert Vadra owns nine properties in the UK - directly or by proxy -- bought illegally through kickbacks received in defence and petroleum deals when the UPA government was in power. The properties were purchased between 2005 and 2010, sources have said.
The agency has filed a case of money laundering in the purchase of a property worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17.77 crore) located at 12, Bryanston Square, London, which allegedly belongs to Robert Vadra.
The Enforcement Directorate today showed Mr Vadra some emails allegedly between him and the key players in the case, including Sanjay Bhandari and his nephew Sumit Chadha. The email exchanges took place between June 2009 and October 2010.
The mails are about the properties in London. One mentions a house at 12, Bryanston Square, in London, for which Sumit Chadha purportedly asks for funds for renovation. It also had a response, purportedly from Mr Vadra, which says "Will look into it in the morning and let Manoj sort it out".
Manoj, sources say, is Manoj Arora, a former employee of Skylight Hospitality, a firm linked to Mr Vadra. His role was detected during the investigations against Sanjay Bhandari by the Income Tax Department in another case and a money laundering case was filed against him.
The ED said the Bryanston Square mansion, purchased under proxy in 2009, was sold in 2010 for the same amount, despite an additional expense of approximately 65,900 pounds (Rs 60.85 lakh) for its renovation.
Besides the Bryanston Square mansion, two more properties worth 4 million pounds (around Rs 37.42 crore) and 5 million pounds (more than Rs 46.77 crore), as well as 6 other flats are also suspected to be owned by Mr Vadra, sources in the agency said. The total value of these properties is around 12 million pounds (more than Rs 110.40 crore).
The ED claims that initial investigations reveal that these London-based assets are part of kickbacks Mr Vadra received in a petroleum deal cut in 2009.
The money was allegedly transferred to Santech International, FZC, a company based in UAE. Santech then purchased the 12 Bryanstone Square mansion from Vortex, a private holding. Later, Vortex shares were transferred to Skylight Investment, FZE, which is led by NRI businessman C Thampi, sources said.
The Congress is fighting back the amped up BJP allegations of corruption. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has entered active politics, dropped her husband to the ED office in central Delhi, saying "I stand by my husband". Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke up in support of Congress, saying, "There is no serious case, nothing, just sending the notice casually to everybody. We stand together, we are united".