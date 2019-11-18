In Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu Urges MPs To Attend Standing Committee Meetings

Venkaiah Naidu referred to a meet on pollution that was cancelled last week as members failed to attend

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday appealed to parties to ensure that members attend the Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings regularly. This comes after a key meeting on air pollution had to be postponed last week when some parliamentarians failed to show up.

In his address to the Rajya Sabha on the opening day of the Winter Session, Mr Naidu referred to the incident of last week and said that Standing Committees of Parliament do "purposeful work".

"I appeal to all to see that members of any committee please attend the meetings regularly, and enrich the discussions," he said.

Last Friday, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to discuss the rising levels of air pollution in the national capital was postponed as most participants, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and civic officials, were absent.

Out of 29 members in the committee, only four were present. From Delhi, BJP's cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh were supposed to attend.

Sanjay Singh was present along with panel head Jagdambika Pal, CR Patil and Hasnain Masoodi.

