Priest Attacked After Fake News Of President Kovind Not Allowed At Temple

The priest was attacked after a few local people circulated messages on WhatsApp that President Kovind was not being permitted to enter the temple premises.
The accused who has been identified as Ashok Meghwal, stood in a queue and tried to hit Mahadev Puri, the priest, as soon as his turn came to offer prayers.
"Meghwal who claims to be a doctor, is mentally unstable," said Mahaveer Sharma, the officer at the police station in Pushkar.
The President, who was on a trip to Pushkar last week, offered prayers on the temple's doorstep since his wife reportedly had trouble climbing stairs as she has a knee problem.
The attack was caught on camera and the footage went viral where the accused is seen waving a sharp-edged weapon for a few minutes scaring other devotees.
CommentsThis attack has raised several questions on the security arrangements of the temple where devotees have to go through a metal detector to enter the premises.
(With inputs from ANI & IANS)