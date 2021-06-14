Man Beaten To Death By Mob In Rajasthan Over Cow Smuggling Suspicions

Police have said some people have been detained in connection with the attack (Representational)

One person was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh over allegations of trafficking in cows.

The man who died was from Madhya Pradesh's Achalpur, and he and another man were in a vehicle when a large crowd forced it to stop, pulled the men out and assaulted them.

The man who died has been identified as Babu Lal Bhil. The other man is currently in hospital.

The attack took place near a town called Begu and the police have detained some people.

"Around midnight the police station in-charge was informed that a gang was beating some people carrying cows in their vehicle. Our officers reached the spot, where we found out people from the nearby Raiti village and surrounding areas were attacking two men - Babu and Pintu," Satyavir Singh, Inspector-General (Udaipur Range), said.

"They (the attackers) had snatched away the men's documents and mobile phones. When the police arrived they ran away... our officers rescued both men and took them to a hospital, where Babu lost his life. Pintu is now in stable condition," he added.

IG Singh said the cops had visited the scene of the attack to conduct further investigations.

"We have visited the place and are now going through the incident properly. No accused person will be spared. We have detained few people as well," he said.