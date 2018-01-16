In Rajasthan, Congress, BJP Tap Into Barmer Oil Refinery For Credit

The odd choice of the name, the BJP says, marks the ineptitude of the state's previous Congress government. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Sonia Gandhi in September 2013, three months before the government led by Ashok Gehlot was shunted out. But nothing has been done since, says the BJP.
In his address to the gathering, PM Modi said it has fallen upon the BJP to ensure that the Rs 43,129 crore project is up and running. Congratulating the Vasundhara Raje government, PM Modi said, "Vasundhara has got the best deal out of Central government... They have got a project going that the Congress had allowed to languish".
The claim has met with vociferous protests from Mr Gehlot. His party has alleged that after coming to power in December 2013, the Vasundhara Raje government deliberately delayed the project.
The deal was inked in April last year. In August, Mr Gehlot had written to PM Modi, saying the delay has escalated the cost of the project.
Mr Gehlot said the renegotiation has made no significant gains in the state's share, which was 26 per cent earlier as well. "I want to ask why didn't they get 50 per cent stake for the state government? The stake is still at 26 per cent. Why?" he said.
At the time of signing the deal, Ms Raje said the fresh agreement has led to a significant saving of Rs 40,000 crore. Also, the state would receive 12 per cent return on its investment instead of earlier 2 per cent mentioned in the agreement hammered out by the Ashok Gehlot government.