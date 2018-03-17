In Rajasthan, BJP Lawmaker Slaps Toll Booth Worker. Video Goes Viral

In the video that went viral on social media, BJP MLA Jeetmal Khant, is seen dragging and slapping a toll plaza in Badhalia.

All India | | Updated: March 17, 2018 21:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Rajasthan, BJP Lawmaker Slaps Toll Booth Worker. Video Goes Viral

No police complaint has been filed against Jeetmal Khant.

Jaipur:  A video has surfaced purportedly showing a BJP MLA manhandling a toll plaza worker in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

In the video that went viral on social media, the MLA of the ruling party, Jeetmal Khant, is seen dragging and slapping a toll plaza in Badhalia.

Comments
However, no police case has been registered in the matter, police said today.
 
A video has gone viral but the toll booth employees have refused to file a police complaint. They said that it was some misunderstanding recently between the MLA and the staff and they do not want any action, Banswara SP Kalu Ram Rawat said.

Jeetmal Khant, who represents Garhi Assembly constituency of Banswara district, refused to comment on the matter.
 

Trending

Jeetmal KhantRajashtanBJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduDiabetesBhagwant Mann Daler MehndiHIV & AIDSIndigoShatrughanCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................